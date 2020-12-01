Protesting Indian farmers to decide on talks today
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3.
Protesting farmers have called a meeting later on Tuesday to take a decision on the Central government’s offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi border points against the government’s new agriculture laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and cold.
“We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre’s offer or not,” Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.
Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.
“Keeping in view the cold and Covid-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting,” Tomar said on Monday.
The meeting has been called at 3pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.
On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a “decisive battle” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”.
They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.
