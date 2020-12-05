Protesting farmers to hold talks with Indian govt today
During fourth round of talks, farmers suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament
The fifth round of talks between the Indian government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.
A large number of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws.
On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the government and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws.
In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the talks that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.
“The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday,” the minister had said.
He reached out to protesting farmers over their demands, saying MSP will not be touched, the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and that outside, for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts and for registration of traders.
Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with the union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea.
The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
