- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Japan
The quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres in the Pacific.
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday, authorities said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the mid-morning quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres (29 miles) in the Pacific, off Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture — near the epicentre of a huge 2011 quake which triggered a towering tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people.
Japan’s meteorological agency said there was no tsunami risk following Saturday’s jolt, which produced strong shaking along parts of the eastern coast and was also felt in Tokyo.
“We are still collecting information but have not received any reports of injuries or damage,” local government spokesman Tomoki Sawata told AFP, calling the quake “fairly strong”.
Local railway firms suspended services, including of shinkansen bullet trains, public broadcaster NHK said, while elevators stopped in some buildings in Miyagi.
Fukushima nuclear plant operator TEPCO said the facility, which melted down in the wake of the 2011 tsunami, did not show any abnormalities after the latest jolt.
“Operations are under way as usual,” TEPCO spokesman Koichiro Shiraki told AFP.
Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
May 1, 2021
The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.
In March, a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast. Japan’s authorities issued a tsunami advisory but there was no damage on the coastline.
The region was also shaken by another strong quake in February that injured dozens. Meteorologists said it was an aftershock of the 2011 quake.
-
Americas
Nasa’s Mars helicopter is getting an extra...
The helicopter team at Nasa expects to chalk up a sixth and seven... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 'UAE flights to Pakistan may be least...
NCOC proposes to reduce international flights by 80% from May 5 to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: WHO lists Moderna vaccine for emergency use
The US vaccine is the fifth jab to earn WHO's emergency listing. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia threatens jail for those breaching...
The threat came after travellers on indirect flights from India... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India records over 400,000 new cases in 24 ...
There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
6.8-magnitude quake rattles Japan, no tsunami...
The quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres in the Pacific. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: US to restrict travel from India starting...
Biden issued a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 'UAE flights to Pakistan may be least...
NCOC proposes to reduce international flights by 80% from May 5 to... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day