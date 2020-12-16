Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
-
Rest of Asia
Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Of Rajinikanth's Autorickshaw, Kamal Haasan's...
The actor's fans are happy as Rajinikanth had played the role of a... READ MORE
-
Europe
Queen Elizabeth pays virtual visit to KPMG to...
The queen remotely met staff members based in London, Liverpool,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala local body election results: LDF leads in...
Congress' mayor candidate N.Venugopal lost by just one vote to the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai