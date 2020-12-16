Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.