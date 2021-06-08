Popular Pakistani musician Farhad Humayun passes away, tributes pour in
Singer, drummer, recorder producer and video artist, Farhad was part of the band 'Overload' in 2003
Top Pakistani musician Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday morning, his band announced on social media.
"The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning,” it said on Facebook. “Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art."
The Faceook post added that Farhad “would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today.” The note ended with the words of rock legend David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring”. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a riot!" it added at the end.
https://t.co/uPePR8Vbsv— MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) June 8, 2021
RIP Fadi
Thinking only of the good times we shared.
My career in music began with Overload.
We were at loggerheads at times but made some undeniably good music on the way. This is just one of those brilliant songs. Sharing this in your memory.
Singer, drummer, recorder producer and video artist, Farhad was part of the band Overload in 2003. He won several awards for his audio and video work and launched some of South Asia’s top acts. Born in the channel island of Jersey, his mother Navid Shahzad was a legendary TV, theatre and film actress and a scholar and academic who won the Pride of Performance award, the highest civil award, from the Pakistani government.
Shahzad Humayun, his father, was a businessman and an English cricket commentator.
Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Farhad Humayun. I grew up swaying to the beat of his drums. From Overload to Pepsi Smash, Farhad has produced numerous masterpieces.— Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) June 8, 2021
-
Rest in peace, @FarhadOverload.
-
For those who don't remember him by name, yeh music to suni hogi? pic.twitter.com/FUFANcyKlE
-
