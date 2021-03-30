- EVENTS
PM Imran Khan replies to Modi's Pakistan Day letter
'The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations with all neighbours.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.
Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
