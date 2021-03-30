Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

PM Imran Khan replies to Modi's Pakistan Day letter

Reuters/Islamabad
Filed on March 30, 2021

(Agencies file)

'The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations with all neighbours.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.

PM Imran Khan replies to Modi's Pakistan Day letter (https://www.khaleejtimes.com//assets/jpg/KT28417330.JPEG)

Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429082&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 