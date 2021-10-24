PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
Inaugural flight to be launched October 25
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced regular flights to Fujairah from three major cities in Pakistan, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The national flag carrier will launch an inaugural flight to Fujairah from Lahore on October 25, while flights from Islamabad and Peshawar will start on October 27.
PIA has been increasing operational capacity since the UAE eased entry restrictions for residents stranded in Pakistan. In August, PIA launched flights from Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi to Ras Al Khaimah.
The national flag carrier has already been operating flights from all major Pakistani cities to different emirates of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Airbus-320 joins PIA fleet
Meanwhile, PIA also announced that it has acquired an Airbus-320 on dry lease for six years. This is the third aircraft that will be inducted into the airline's fleet under the present management.
"Another Airbus-320 reached Islamabad International Airport from French city of Perpignan via Egypt. The aircraft will be inducted in PIA's fleet in the next few days," according to a PIA spokesman.
>> UAE-Pakistan flights: PIA announces Dh100 fare for select routes from Ras Al Khaimah
>> UAE flights: PIA to have mobile testing labs at airports
This is the second aircraft acquired on dry lease during the current year. The airline had also acquired an aeroplane three weeks back and made it part of the regular flight operations.
"With the induction of latest A320 in its fleet, the PIA would be operating 11 airbuses on domestic and international routes and generate more revenues," the spokesman said.
Referring to the PIA business plan, he said the national flag carrier will induct more aeroplanes in its fleet in the comings days.
PIA's chief executive officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik has thanked Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Ministry of Finance for their cooperation in procuring the aircraft.
"The acquisition of new and improved aircraft would significantly increase the productivity of PIA," Malik said.
He said the national flag carrier had recently improved its operational and safety standards as per best international practices.
