Photos: How Good Friday services were held across the world
Published on April 2, 2021 at 20.48
Christians all around the world marked Good Friday this year with caution due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some churches were open, but only allowed a limited numbers of worshippers as others attended online services. We look at how faithfuls around the world marked the day.
France
A faithful puts on his capirote prior to taking part in the traditional Sanch Procession on Good Friday in the Campo Santo cloister in Perpignan, southern France. Photos: AFP
Israel
Christian worshippers carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City during the Good Friday procession.
Lithuania
Children wear Easter Bunny hats as they play around fruit trees decorated with thousands of Easter eggs on Good Friday at the Šeduva nursery-kindergarten in Seduva, Lithuania.
Pakistan
Christian devotees take part in a mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church on Good Friday, in Rawalpndi.
India
Christian devotees carry wooden crosses during a Good Friday procession in Khasa village, some 35 km from Amritsar.
Philippines
Catholic devotees gather in front of Quiapo church during Good Friday in Manila, after the government imposed strict lockdowns to cope with a surge in Covid-19 infections.