Photos: How Good Friday services were held across the world Web Report Published on April 2, 2021 at 20.48

Christians all around the world marked Good Friday this year with caution due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some churches were open, but only allowed a limited numbers of worshippers as others attended online services. We look at how faithfuls around the world marked the day.

1 of 6 France

A faithful puts on his capirote prior to taking part in the traditional Sanch Procession on Good Friday in the Campo Santo cloister in Perpignan, southern France. Photos: AFP

2 of 6 Israel

Christian worshippers carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City during the Good Friday procession.

3 of 6 Lithuania

Children wear Easter Bunny hats as they play around fruit trees decorated with thousands of Easter eggs on Good Friday at the Šeduva nursery-kindergarten in Seduva, Lithuania.

4 of 6 Pakistan

Christian devotees take part in a mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church on Good Friday, in Rawalpndi.

5 of 6 India

Christian devotees carry wooden crosses during a Good Friday procession in Khasa village, some 35 km from Amritsar.