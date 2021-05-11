Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Photos: Bahraini Prince, Royal Guard team scale Mount Everest

IANS/Kathmandu
Filed on May 11, 2021

12 members of the Bahrain Royal Guard reached the top of the world's tallest mountain.


An expedition team consisting of Bahraini Prince Sheikh Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa successfully scaled the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest on Tuesday, according to officials.

"We have been notified that an expedition team consisting of a Bahrain royal family member has reached the top of Mt. Everest from 5.30am to 6.40am on Tuesday," Mira Acharya, director at Nepal's Department of Tourism, said in a statement.

The Seven Summit Treks, which organised the expedition, also confirmed the news on its social media account.

Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Treks, told Xinhua news agency that 12 members of the 16-strong team of the Bahrain Royal Guard reached the top of the world's tallest mountain.

"Four could not climb the mountain due to illness," he said, without giving details.

Sherpa denied, however, that any of the four climbers were infected with coronavirus, as reports were rife about climbers sickened with the virus at the base camp of the world's tallest peak.

The Seven Summit Treks also noted that nearly four dozens of other climbers scaled Mt. Everest on Tuesday morning as well.

Before the Bahraini expedition team attempted Everest, the group climbed Mt. Manaslu (8,163m) and Mt. Lobuche (6,619m) in Nepal last October.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210510&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519883&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 