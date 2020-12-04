Photo gallery: Rajnikanth leads star cast in Indian politics Web Report Published on December 4, 2020 at 16.27

1 of 10 South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity from the Indian film industry to announce the launch of his political party. In the past, several top stars have swapped successful movie careers for a life in politics.Here’s a look at actors who have made an impact in the political arena. Photos: AFP, file photos

2 of 10 Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar who resigned from the Congress party last year, joined the Shiv Sena party this month to become the newest and most glamorous Shiv Sainik.

3 of 10 Paresh Rawal is a BJP Member of Parliament from the Ahmedabad East constituency.

4 of 10 Jaya Bachchan is a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha (Upper House) and represents the Samajwadi Party.

5 of 10 Kamal Haasan launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Justice Centre) in 2018. His party is currently busy preparing for the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

6 of 10 Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh. She won in the 2019 general election from the constituency by a margin of 46,970 votes.

7 of 10 Bollywood star Govinda won the Mumbai North seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections to begin his journey in politics. He was a Member of Parliament (MP) from 2004 to 2009. He contested the elections for the Indian National Congress.

8 of 10 Hema Malini was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP representative. She is currently a Member of Parliament from Mathura.

9 of 10 At the peak of her career, the actor quit movies to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994. She was a Member of Parliament from Rampur from 2004 to 2014.