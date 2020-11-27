Philippines secures 2.6 million doses of vaccine
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine supply will immunise over 1 million Filipinos
The Philippines will get 2.6 million shots of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the country’s first supply deal for a coronavirus vaccine, senior officials said on Friday.
This supply, to be paid for by the private sector, will inoculate just over 1 million Filipinos as the British drugmaker’s vaccine requires two doses, said Jose Concepcion, a government business adviser representing the private sector.
Carlito Galvez, a top coronavirus task force official, said authorities were also discussing with AstraZeneca a possible 1 million more doses.
Those agreed on Friday would cover about 1% of the Philippines’ 108 million population, two-third of which the government hopes to inoculate. It is seeking 20-50 million doses from China’s Sinovac and U.S. firm Pfizer among others.
AstraZeneca is one of five vaccine makers that have applied to hold late-stage trials in the Philippines and the supply deal comes amid questions over the results of one such study elsewhere.
Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing it was 90% effective.
“We want an end to this nightmare. We are willing to take this risk,” Concepcion said, stressing the urgent need to reopen the economy further.
“The private sector is desperate.”
The Philippines’ $370 billion economy, among Asia’s fastest growing before the pandemic, fell deeper into recession in the third quarter as broad curbs aimed at quelling some of the region’s highest infection rates limited economic activity.
The private sector contingent, which includes industry groups and firms owned by tycoons collectively worth tens of billions of dollars, will donate half of the 2.6 million doses to the government, and administer the rest to their own employees, Concepcion said. The shipment is expected in May.
Nearby Thailand has also agreed a deal with AstraZeneca.
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines secures 2.6 million doses of vaccine
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine supply will immunise over 1 million... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
S. Korea agency says N. Korea executed people,...
N. Korea executed two people, locked down its capital as part of anti-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
81 Pakistanis named in top 2% scientists across...
Stanford University list features 11 professors from Quaid-i-Azam... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump says Covid vaccine deliveries to begin next ...
Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats jailed, issued Dh160m fines for money...
The convicts were involved in drug trafficking. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Business
Power of the sun to light up 240,000 Dubai homes
Third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews