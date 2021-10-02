Philippines: Sara Duterte files candidacy for re-election as mayor
Her father, the Philippine president, earlier said he will be retiring from politics.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on Saturday filed her candidacy seeking re-election as mayor of Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao.
The move comes despite growing calls for her to seek the presidency in the 2022 polls.
"I can confirm that Mayor Sara Duterte has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Mayor of Davao City," Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco was quoted as saying in a CNN Philippines report.
Duterte-Carpio shared photos of her filing her certificate of candidacy.
Earlier, her father President Duterte announced that he will be retiring from politics as he withdrew from the vice-presidential race. He also accompanied his longtime aide Senator Bong Go as the latter filed for his candidacy as vice-president.
