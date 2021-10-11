Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Peace Prize: Spokesperson
'It is a victory for a Filipina and we are very happy for that'
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see.
Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption.
Ressa has been fighting multiple legal challenges in courts related to Rappler's dogged investigative reporting of Duterte's government, its bloody war on drugs, and its use of social media to target opponents.
"It is a victory for a Filipina and we are very happy for that," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference, responding to a question on what the award meant for the government. "Of course it is true there are individuals who feel Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before the courts," he said, in the first comment on Friday's award from Duterte's camp.
The firebrand leader has described Rappler, launched in 2012, as a "fake news outlet and a tool of the US Central Intelligence Agency, which Ressa has dismissed as nonsense.
The Prize was hailed by many in the Philippines, with critics saying it is a rebuke on Duterte, a frequent critic of Rappler.
It was the first Nobel Peace Prize for the Philippines and the first for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935. The Kremlin congratulated Muratov on Friday, describing the investigative journalist as talented and brave.
Asked on Monday what her message would be to Duterte, Ressa urged him not to pursue a divide and conquer approach.
"I beg you, unite this nation. Don't tear us apart," she said in an interview with news channel ANC.
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines president congratulates journalist...
'It is a victory for a Filipina and we are very happy for that' READ MORE
-
World
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of...
There is no tsunami warning and no immediate reports of damage READ MORE
-
MENA
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after...
Guards in a detention centre in Libya killed at least six migrants as ... READ MORE
-
World
UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya on island
After the agreement, 81,000 more refugees would be relocated to the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Holy Quran copy once owned by 3rd US President...
The rare copy was once owned by US President Thomas Jefferson. READ MORE
-
News
Peaceful Afghanistan can unlock door to...
Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan hopes to see an ‘inclusive... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury