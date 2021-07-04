Philippines: Manny Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation

President Rodrigo Duterte tells boxer-turned-lawmaker to focus on investigating graft instead of preparing for a fight.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday landed an insulting verbal blow on boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, seen as a possible successor in next year's presidential election.

Pacquiao has recently railed at corruption in government as well as the president's friendly relationship with China.

"When you are a champion in boxing, it does not mean to say that you are a champion in politics," Duterte told a media briefing.

"He is blubbering his mouth."

Pacquiao, 42, had long been among Duterte's strongest supporters but is seen as a possible contender when Duterte's single six-year term ends.

Duterte asked why the boxer-turned-lawmaker was only talking about corruption now - and said he should focus on investigating graft rather than leaving the country to prepare for a fight next month.

"I would say that you are shit," Duterte said. "Start investigating. Comply first with your duty as a senator. Don't be absent."

Pacquiao's office said he would respond. He and Duterte belong to the same political party, which is urging the president to run for vice president next year.