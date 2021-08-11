Rest of Asia
Philippines: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao

Reuters/Manila
Filed on August 11, 2021
AFP

The quake was at a depth of 60 km.


An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck about 92 km east-southeast of Mati, capital of the province of Davao Oriental and is located on the south-eastern side of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake hit at 1:46 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake is yet to be confirmed.




