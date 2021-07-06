Philippines: Black box retrieved from crashed Air Force plane
The death toll from the crash rose to 52, including three civilians.
Philippine authorities have retrieved a black box from an Air Force plane that crashed at the weekend, killing more than 50 people, Military Chief Cirilito Sobejana told Reuters on Tuesday.
The pilot, who was experienced in flying the C-130 aircraft, was among those who died in the crash on Jolo island, Sobejana said by telephone.
The C-130 aircraft was carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations in the south and had been trying to land on Jolo island before it crashed and burst into flames.
With all 96 passengers accounted for, the death toll from the crash rose to 52, including three civilians, after two of 49 injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries on Monday, the defence ministry said.
