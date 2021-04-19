- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Philippines: 13 people dead as SUV falls into irrigation canal
Initial reports indicate the driver suddenly lost control and the SUV skidded off the road and plummeted into the canal.
Thirteen people, many of them children, drowned when their SUV plunged into an irrigation canal in a northern Philippine mountain city, police said on Monday.
Police said 2 of the 15 occupants of the crowded SUV survived the accident with injuries. The driver was among the dead, who included seven children, officials said.
The victims were on their way to a locally popular lake when the accident occurred in Tabuk city in Kalinga province Sunday afternoon. Police were investigating the cause but initial reports indicate the driver, Soy Lope Agtulao, suddenly lost control and the SUV skidded off the road and plummeted into the canal.
Villagers and police brought the victims, mostly relatives, to two Kalinga hospitals.
Many regions of the country’s mountainous north are notorious for deadly road accidents due to dilapidated vehicles, lack of railings and road safety signages and poor enforcement of transport regulations.
-
Philippines: 13 people dead as SUV falls into...
The driver was among the dead, who included seven children. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China's births may fall below 10 million annually ...
The country’s falling birth rate and its rapidly greying... READ MORE
-
MENA
Watch: Man lies on train tracks in viral TikTok...
Authorities have denounced the video and are looking to arrest the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight
A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli