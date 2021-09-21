Philippine mayor Isko Moreno, a former actor, to run for president

Health advocate Willie Ong will reportedly be his running mate.

Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso — the current mayor of the Philippine capital Manila and a former actor — will be running for president in the country’s 2022 elections, according to local media reports.

Moreno is expected to declare his candidacy tomorrow, September 22, news website Rappler reported.

The news came a couple of days after Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao had also announced his presidential bid.

“[Moreno’s] running mate would be Willie Ong, a doctor and public health advocate who ran for senator in 2019, lost, but managed to get the second highest number of votes from overseas absentee voters,” Rappler said.

The mayor of Manila ranked second in a July survey on Filipinos’ preferred presidential candidates.

Two weeks ago, Senator Panfilo Lacson also announced that he would be gunning for the presidency, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his running mate.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last month said he would be running for vice-president.

