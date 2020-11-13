Peshawar HC Chief Justice dies at 59 of Covid-19
Waqar Ahmad Seth had tested positive for the virus on October 22
The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Waqar Ahmad Seth, has died due to the novel coronavirus. He was 59, according to officials.
Justice Seth had tested positive for the virus on October 22 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Peshawar, Zubair Hussain, a protocol officer of the high court, told Dawn news.
He was later shifted to the Kulsum International Hospital in Islamabad, where he passed away on Thursday, Hussain added.
Justice Seth became the Chief Justice of the PHC in June 2018.
He presided over several high-profile cases. In December 2019, he had handed down the death sentence to former President Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth. May his soul rest in peace - Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 12, 2020
Condoling Seth's passing away, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Thursday night: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth. May his soul rest in peace - Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family."
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaider also said that they were deeply saddened by Justice Seth's demise.
Due to a recent resurgence in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, the country's overall infection tally has increased to 349,992, while the death toll stood at 7,055.
