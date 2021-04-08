Rest of Asia
Passengers smuggle gold in shoe, rectum, arrested at Mangaluru airport

IANS/Mangaluru (Karnataka)
Filed on April 8, 2021

(IANS)

The gold was valued at around Dh640,000.

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday arrested two persons in two separate cases and recovered 2.8kg gold valued at around Rs1.3 crore (around Dh640,000) from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf and Rajeesh, a Customs release said.

Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was caught with a gold compound concealed under his feet, the release said.

The other person, Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, it said.




