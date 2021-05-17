- EVENTS
Pakistan's overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari resigns
He announced his resignation after allegations of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.
Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.
“My Prime Minister has always said that, if a person has been named, rightly or wrongly in any inquiry, then he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” Bukhari said.
1/3— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021
My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges .
Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example..
On Saturday, Imran Khan ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the Rawalpindi Road Road project scam after fact-finding reports claimed that the project was realigned.
Taking to Twitter, Bukhari said: “I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project. This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, and I endorse a judicial enquiry.”
“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any enquiry,” he added.
2/3— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021
by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.
I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel,I endorse a judicial inquiry.
Pakistan’s main opposition party PML-N demanded action to be taken against the relevant officials.
3/3— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021
I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
He announced his resignation after allegations of Rawalpindi Ring...
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE