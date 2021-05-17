Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Pakistan's overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari resigns

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on May 17, 2021
Picture retrieved from sayedz.bukhari/Instagram

He announced his resignation after allegations of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.


Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

“My Prime Minister has always said that, if a person has been named, rightly or wrongly in any inquiry, then he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” Bukhari said.

On Saturday, Imran Khan ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the Rawalpindi Road Road project scam after fact-finding reports claimed that the project was realigned.

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari said: “I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project. This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, and I endorse a judicial enquiry.”

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any enquiry,” he added.

Pakistan’s main opposition party PML-N demanded action to be taken against the relevant officials.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210511&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519792&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 