Pakistani PM Imran Khan to prod Taliban to form inclusive government
PM Imran Khan took the initiative after meetings with leaders of countries neighbouring Afghanistan
Pakistan's prime minister says he has “initiated a dialogue” with the Taliban to prod them to form an inclusive government that would ensure peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.
Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday that he took the initiative after his meetings this week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with leaders of countries neighbouring Afghanistan.
After mtgs in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours & especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2021
The Taliban last week announced an all-male interim government that includes no women or members of Afghanistan’s minorities — contrary to their earlier pledges on inclusivity. They have also since moved to curb women’s rights, harking back to their harsh rule when they were in power in the 1990s.
Khan says he had detailed discussions with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting in Dushanbe. The economic and security group is made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.
“After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks” Khan said in the tweet.
He said “After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.”
Khan did not say what form his dialogue would take or elaborate on his plans.
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistani PM Imran Khan to prod Taliban to form...
PM Imran Khan took the initiative after meetings with leaders of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Schools get the brunt of latest virus...
Parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools. READ MORE
-
World
SpaceX tourists talk to Hollywood star Tom Cruise ...
Crew members provide actor with live update about life aboard the... READ MORE
-
World
SpaceX capsule with world’s first all-...
The SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle completed two rocket "burns" on Friday ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Schools to offer students free...
The world fair has several of its pavilions designed with children... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Majid Al Futtaim to get priority in govt...
The Nafis programme aims to increase the number of UAE nationals in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistani PM Imran Khan to prod Taliban to form...
PM Imran Khan took the initiative after meetings with leaders of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19