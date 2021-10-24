Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah
Pakistan PM is on a visit to Saudi to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Jeddah on Saturday along with his delegation. He was received at the airport by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region.
Khan is on a three-day official visit, on an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit that is taking place in Riyadh. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, and Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI is paying a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, starting from today.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 23, 2021
The PM will attend the launching ceremony of the "Middle East Green Initiative Summit" in Riyadh on invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.#PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/tjbT3w0a42
Khan will be performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to a tweet from the PM's Office.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interactions with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations. He will also participate in an event to promote investments in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Diaspora in the Kingdom, according to tweets.
Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives were launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an aim to protect nature and the planet.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrives in Madina on 3-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 23, 2021
The PM was received by Deputy Govenor of Madinah Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, and was given a warm reception.#PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/BSJWLaW8t8
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI reaches Jeddah along with the delegation.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 23, 2021
The Prime Minister was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah region Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud.
The Prime Minister will now procced to perform Umrah at Makkah Mukarrama. #PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/2aGL4NGAUE
(With inputs from APP, Arab News)
