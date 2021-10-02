Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
Sharif had been on his way to the US to seek treatment, but his health deteriorated in Germany
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has died in Germany, local media reported on Saturday.
Sharif, 66, had been on his way to the US to seek treatment when his health deteriorated.
Soon after the news of his death broke, artists and celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.
