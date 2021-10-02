Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66

Web report/Dubai
Filed on October 2, 2021

Sharif had been on his way to the US to seek treatment, but his health deteriorated in Germany

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has died in Germany, local media reported on Saturday.

Sharif, 66, had been on his way to the US to seek treatment when his health deteriorated.

Soon after the news of his death broke, artists and celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.




