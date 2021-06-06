Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 11.36 am

Pakistan: Woman swallows 82 drug capsules in smuggling bid, gets caught at airport

The woman was arrested at Islamabad International Airport for carrying drug-filled capsules.

A woman was arrested at a Pakistani airport for carrying drug-filled capsules in her stomach.

According to ARY News, officials arrested the Nigerian passenger at Islamabad International Airport after she arrived on board a flight from Qatar.

Customs sources said that she had confessed to swallowing 82 cocaine-filled capsules. The capsules were recovered after she was shifted to the hospital.

The woman was then handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force to pursue further legal action.