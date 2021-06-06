Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Pakistan: Woman swallows 82 drug capsules in smuggling bid, gets caught at airport

Web Report/Islamabad
Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 11.36 am
Reuters file photo

The woman was arrested at Islamabad International Airport for carrying drug-filled capsules.


A woman was arrested at a Pakistani airport for carrying drug-filled capsules in her stomach.

According to ARY News, officials arrested the Nigerian passenger at Islamabad International Airport after she arrived on board a flight from Qatar.

Customs sources said that she had confessed to swallowing 82 cocaine-filled capsules. The capsules were recovered after she was shifted to the hospital.

The woman was then handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force to pursue further legal action.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210605&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609463&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 