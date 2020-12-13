Pakistan vows to bring back citizens jailed abroad

I can assure you that our government will not forsake Pakistanis imprisoned abroad: Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari.

The Pakistan government has vowed to bring back all citizens who have been imprisoned in foreign countries.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, assured the country’s diaspora that Islamabad will bring them back to their home country.

“I can assure you that our government will not forsake Pakistanis imprisoned abroad and we will work to bring all destitute and vulnerable Pakistanis whether they have committed a crime or not,” he said on Sunday.

There are approximately over eight million Pakistanis currently living and working abroad.

While addressing Justice Project Pakistan, Bukhari also announced the return of 41 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka on Saturday.

He said 8,700 Pakistanis who were jailed abroad have been brought back by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

Around 34 Pakistanis stranded in Thailand were brought back on Saturday, while Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered national carrier PIA to bring back 55 more nationals stranded there.

The country’s diaspora plays a vital role in the South Asian nation’s economy, remitting $11.8 billion during the first five months of 2021 fiscal year — an increase of nearly 27 per cent.

