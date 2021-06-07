Pakistan train crash: Imran Khan offers condolences, orders investigation

At least 35 people have been killed and 50 injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences over the Ghotki train crash that resulted in the deaths of dozens of passengers on Monday morning.

The political leader took to Twitter to express his condolences and announce that he would order a “comprehensive investigation to identify defects in the railway safety system.”

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific accident that took place at Ghotki this morning and the death of 30 passengers as a result,” Khan tweeted.

The death toll has since climbed higher, with authorities reporting at least 35 killed and 50 injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday in Pakistan's Sindh province.

“The Railway Minister has been directed to reach the spot, ensure complete medical aid for the injured and provide full assistance to the families of the deceased,” Khan added.

The accident took place near Dharki city in Ghotki district, reports Dawn news.

According to authorities, a Sir Syed Express Train, which was en route from Lahore to Karachi, collided with the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train after it had derailed.

Due to this, the coaches of the Millat Express train overturned.

The casualties and the injuries were confirmed by Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah.