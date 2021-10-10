Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
His condition started to deteriorate on Saturday night
Pakistan’s famous nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away on Sunday.
Quoting doctors at KRL hospital, Pakistani media reported that that Dr Khan, the father of the South Asian country’s nuclear programme, started deteriorating on Saturday night.
Doctors said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away as his lungs collapsed.
More to follow.
-
