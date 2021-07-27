Pakistan: Suspect confesses to Noor's murder, police retrieve CCTV footage
The video reportedly shows the victim attempting to escape.
Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the man accused of murdering Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam’s daughter Noor Mukadam, has reportedly confessed to the crime.
The 27-year-old Noor was found dead at a residence in Islamabad on July 20 and a police report was registered the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested at the site of the murder.
Jaffer has been arrested under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code upon complaint of the victim’s father.
According to Dawn newspaper, the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police sources have reportedly told Dawn that CCTV camera footage has also been obtained from the neighbourhood, which showed Noor trying to escape from the house by jumping from the first storey and rushing towards the main gate.
After she found the gate locked, she hid herself in the guard’s room. Later, the accused was seen breaking into the room and dragging her out into the house.
Jaffer also met US embassy staff on Monday because he holds US citizenship as well. He had earlier told the court that his life was under threat.
Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan's Minister for Interior, had announced that Jaffer, his father and the servants had been added to the blacklist to prevent their escape.
