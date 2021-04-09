- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan says bodies of 16 kidnapped miners found after 10 years
The 16 miners went missing in December 2011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
The decomposed bodies of 16 miners kidnapped nearly a decade ago in northwestern Pakistan have been found in a mass grave, officials said on Friday.
The miners went missing in December 2011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — once a stronghold of Pakistan’s Taleban, who raised funds by kidnapping workers for ransom.
Members of Pakistan’s Rescue 1122 squad had been searching an area some 50 kilometres southwest of Peshawar for two months after getting new information on the case from relatives of those kidnapped.
“The medical teams have examined and confirmed that they are all sixteen,” Kamran Bangash, the provincial information minister, said.
“All... are decomposed and beyond recognition”, he added.
Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service, confirmed the operation.
Earlier this year, 10 miners were kidnapped and then murdered in an attack claimed by the Daesh group in the restive southwestern Machh area.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch