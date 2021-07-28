Pakistan PM urges citizens to take 'special care' as monsoons cause heavy flooding

The PM has directed the national emergency service to be on high alert to cope with any situation.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cautioned citizens to take special care as heavy monsoons hit parts of the country.

“I have directed all the relevant response agencies including [the] NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions,” he tweeted.

Pakistan’s capital Islamabad witnessed heavy urban flooding, where certain areas, including the E-11 Sector, were submerged in rain water.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has, in the past, highlighted that Pakistan is among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar said that various parts of the federal capital received record-breaking rains, including Saidpur village and Golra Sharif, which received 128 mm and 106 mm rain respectively during the last 24 hours.

Talking to APP, he said various cities including Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan would also receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

These rains would cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, while landslides would be triggered in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.