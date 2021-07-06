Pakistan PM Imran Khan to scrap protocol to save taxpayer money, avoid inconvenience
'I am also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, governors and PTI CMs'
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he will no longer attend private functions with protocol and security as it inconveniences the public along with putting a burden on the country’s exchequer.
While taking to Twitter, Khan said his government is also studying protocol and security of ministers, chief ministers and governors so as to minimise government expenditures.
'To save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public, I will not be going to any private function with protocol and security. I am also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, governors and PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience,' Khan said.
To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021
The Pakistani PM also revealed that the Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard next week. “We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people,” he added.
Next week Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard. We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp & glory used to overwhelm the people.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021
Khan’s announcement follows a recent incident where a personal staff officer (PSO) of Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar allegedly misused a government-owned helicopter. The controversy came to light after the PSO’s friends reportedly went from Lahore to Faisalabad on the helicopter and those on board could be seen taking selfies and filming the aerial view of Lahore from the chopper.
The prime minister has been aggressively promoting austerity in his government since he came to power in 2018.
Khan’s last 12 foreign trips to three continents cost a total of $680,000, less than half of the expenditures incurred on one visit, each, by former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to New York.
