Pakistan PM Imran Khan to embark on maiden Afghan visit next week
The visit comes at a crucial juncture as intra-Afghan talks are making little progress
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to embark on his maiden trip to Afghanistan next week on the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani, according to diplomatic sources.
The exact date of the visit is yet to be announced but the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed that the visit would take place in the coming week, the sources told The Express Tribune.
This is Khan’s first visit to Kabul since he assumed office in August 2018.
The visit comes at a crucial juncture as intra-Afghan talks are making little progress with continued violence in Afghanistan making the process further complicated.
The several rounds between the Taleban and Afghan government negotiators have yet to make any major headway while the violence continues to wreak havoc in the country.
There have been calls for ceasefire but the Taleban have so far refused to agree on it, saying the truce would be part of the overall agreement to be reached through intra-Afghan talks.
The sources told The Express Tribune that Prime Minister Khan will meet President Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghan High peace council, and other authorities and reiterate Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
Islamabad has played a key part in brokering the ongoing peace process.
