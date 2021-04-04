- EVENTS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to answer public's questions today
The broadcast will take place at around 10:30am UAE time
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a conversation with the public and respond to their questions on the telephone during a live broadcast on TV, radio, and digital media today (Sunday, April 4).
The broadcast will take place at around 11.30am Pakistan time (10.30am UAE time). The public can contact the PM on phone number 009251-9224900.
Earlier, Khan had taken part in a similar event during a telethon for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme on March 28.
Get ready as Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to talk to you live at 11:30AM today. Dial 009251-9224900— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 4, 2021
Please keep your conversation short so that max no. of people are able to participate. You ll be interacting with PM Live & it ll also be broadcast on TV, Radio & Digital
Faisal Javed Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s
(PTI) Senator and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, made the announcement about Sunday’s event on Twitter.
People are invited to ask questions to the PM through all the digital channels.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
