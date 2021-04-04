Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to answer public's questions today

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 4, 2021

The broadcast will take place at around 10:30am UAE time

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a conversation with the public and respond to their questions on the telephone during a live broadcast on TV, radio, and digital media today (Sunday, April 4).

The broadcast will take place at around 11.30am Pakistan time (10.30am UAE time). The public can contact the PM on phone number 009251-9224900.

Earlier, Khan had taken part in a similar event during a telethon for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme on March 28.

Faisal Javed Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s

(PTI) Senator and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, made the announcement about Sunday’s event on Twitter.

People are invited to ask questions to the PM through all the digital channels.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210417&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419288&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 