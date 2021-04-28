Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace overtures to Iran

In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a conciliatory tone towards Iran, saying he wants "good" relations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s statement that Saudi Arabia wants good relations with Iran.

We welcome the KSA initiative for peace with Iran. Iran is our neighbour and KSA our closest friend. This peace initiative will strengthen the Muslim Ummah. https://t.co/LXj0pRiYFp — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2021

In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a conciliatory tone towards Iran, saying he sought “good” relations.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” he said.

“We do not want Iran to be in a difficult situation, on the contrary we want Iran to prosper and grow. We have interests in Iran and they have interests in the kingdom to propel the region and the world to growth and prosperity,” Prince Mohammed said.

“Our problem is with Iran’s negative behaviour,” he said, mentioning Tehran’s nuclear programme, missiles programme and support for proxies around the region.

“We are working with our regional and global partners to find solutions to these problems and we hope to overcome them for good relations that benefit everyone,” he added.

