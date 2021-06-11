Pakistan: PIA offers discount for Covid-vaccinated senior citizens
The discount can be redeemed upon showing the passengers’ vaccination certificate.
Pakistan International Airlines has announced a discount on flight fares for senior citizens who have received the Covid vaccine.
According to Dawn, citizens above 50 years of age can avail of a 10 per cent discount on domestic flight fares upon producing a Covid vaccination certificate issued by Nadra.
“PIA, in support of the vaccination drive will be offering 10 per cent discount on domestic tickets by showing the Nadra vaccination certificate,” a PIA spokesman said.
The spokesman added that the discount could be redeemed effective immediately.
