Pakistan: PIA offers discount for Covid-vaccinated senior citizens

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 11, 2021

The discount can be redeemed upon showing the passengers’ vaccination certificate.


Pakistan International Airlines has announced a discount on flight fares for senior citizens who have received the Covid vaccine.

According to Dawn, citizens above 50 years of age can avail of a 10 per cent discount on domestic flight fares upon producing a Covid vaccination certificate issued by Nadra.

“PIA, in support of the vaccination drive will be offering 10 per cent discount on domestic tickets by showing the Nadra vaccination certificate,” a PIA spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the discount could be redeemed effective immediately.




