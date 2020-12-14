Pakistan opposition announces long march to oust Imran Khan
Leaders of 11-party opposition alliance say they will march to Islamabad in late January or early February
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party opposition alliance, has announced that it will hold a long march to Islamabad by late January or early February to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
According to a Geo News report, Pakistani Muslim League (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in her address at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday urged supporters to answer the call for a march to Islamabad, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formally announced that the PDM is now headed to the capital.
During the rally, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying: “We will march towards Islamabad in late January or early February.”
He further said: “We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end.”
The next general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023.
This was the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N held a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan.
After the sixth power show held in Lahore, the PDM called a meeting of top party leaders to discuss strategy for the next rally that will be held in Larkana.
According to a report by ARY News, the meeting would be attended by JUI-F chief, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders.
