Pakistan Navy rescue 15 crew members after ship carrying cargo from India sinks
Three more members have yet to be found.
Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Sunday rescued crew members onboard a cargo ship that sank due to strong winds and tide.
The joint operation was conducted at 180 nautical miles south of Karachi.
According to a Pakistan Navy news release, the ship was carrying cargo from India to Somalia.
Emergency messages sent by the crew before sinking were received by a nearby cargo ship, MT Elan Vital, and five crew members were immediately rescued.
Upon receiving the information, Pakistan Navy aircraft on air surveillance was directed to the site and a PMSA aircraft and a ship were also immediately dispatched for assistance.
Rescuers initially identified eight crew members and five more were later rescued with the help of a life raft.
Another nearby ship, MT Desh Abhimaan, helped rescue another five members. So far, 15 out of 18 crew members — all of whom belong to Syria — have been rescued.
Pakistan Navy and PMSA are currently conducting search operations through ships and aircraft to find the other three members.
