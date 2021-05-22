Pakistan: Man jumps from third floor, dies, after girlfriend’s brother arrives

The Pakistani man jumped from his lover’s house’s rooftop for fear of being caught by her brother.

A Pakistani man died after he jumped from his girlfriend’s house’s rooftop for fear of being caught by her brother.

According to the Express Tribune, Hassan Farooq, 22, had visited his girlfriend’s house in Djikot and, hearing her brother come in, had jumped from the third storey roof.

Rescue 1122 personnel rushed him to the nearby Allied Hospital where he passed away due to his severe injuries.

The relatives of the deceased had taken his body home without informing the police.

Jhang Bazaar police only came to know of the incident when the news was broadcast on local media, at which point they reached the spot, seized the body of the deceased and handed it over to his heirs after taking the necessary procedures.

SHO Jhang Bazaar Inspector Amir Waheed said that the family did not want to take any action.