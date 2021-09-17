Pakistan, Iran leaders discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe meeting
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilise Afghanistan’s security, humanitarian and economic situation
Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI meets H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran at Dushanbe.#PMIKvisitsTajikistan#PMIKatSCOSummit pic.twitter.com/bwGf9TL1P0— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 16, 2021
The discussion centred on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country’s vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organisation. Afghanistan’s future has dominated the summit.
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.
According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilise Afghanistan’s security, humanitarian and economic situation.
