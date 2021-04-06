- EVENTS
Pakistan, India cannot afford a war, Foreign Minister Qureshi says
All issues could be resolved through dialogue, minister says.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India and Pakistan cannot afford to engage in an all-out war, as both countries are powered by nuclear weapons.
Pakistan Foreign Minister's comments came after questions were raised over a statement by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had said that some countries changed their position over just one phone call. Qureshi maintained that the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Minister was not directed at Pakistan.
Commenting about India-Pakistan relations, Qureshi said that it is Pakistan's firm belief that "all issues could be resolved through dialogue", adding that it is India's responsibility to create a conducive environment.
"Pakistan has a clear stance on trade with India. It's now India's turn to make the environment conducive for dialogue," he said.
Adding that Pakistan had "serious concerns" about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Qureshi's statement comes at a time when the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan took a U-turn on its decision to open trade with India, summary of which was later rejected in the cabinet meeting, which reiterated that there can be no trade with India until it reverses its decision of August 5, 2019, which changed the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.
While the Pakistan government maintains that its position on Kashmir cannot change, opposition benches have raised serious questions on the government's intentions and competency in taking major decisions related to the country's foreign policy.
Moreover, questions have also been raised over the country's foreign policy and approach after it was ignored by the US for a recent environment conference. Qureshi, however, maintained that invitations to the conference were only extended to countries, which were creating pollution.
"The US government had invited only those countries, which were creating pollution. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a role model for developing countries regarding his efforts to control global warming and environmental pollution," he said.
"I wrote a letter to the special envoy to the Joe Biden administration and former Secretary of State of America, in which I have conveyed that Pakistan and America have the same policy on environment and both countries can work together on the issue," Qureshi added.
