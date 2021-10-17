Pakistan: House fire in Multan kills seven family members
Police retrieve charred bodies of children, elderly man
Police were investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday.
The fire ignited at a house in the Ali Pur area of Muzaffar Garh district in Punjab province, said rescue service chief Dr Hussain Mian.
He said firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women ages 35 and 19, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.
>> 16 killed, several missing in Pakistan factory fire
>> UAE: Pakistani family loses home, savings 'worth Dh1 million' in massive blaze
Mian said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and forensic examination.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated and investigators want to know why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.
-
World
Saudi Arabia launches world-first offshore...
Project spans an area of more than 150,000 square metres READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 8 dead, 20 missing as heavy rains lash...
Rescue forces recover three more bodies in Kottayam READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Melbourne to ease world’s longest ...
Move comes as vaccination in Australia rise READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi to allow vaccinated fans to attend sports...
Curbs to ease beginning Sunday, says interior ministry READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 8 dead, 20 missing as heavy rains lash...
Rescue forces recover three more bodies in Kottayam READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Schools can't make kids’ jabs...
Reminder comes as Abu Dhabi's education authority implements Blue... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi to allow vaccinated fans to attend sports...
Curbs to ease beginning Sunday, says interior ministry READ MORE
-
Europe
UK: MP's killer was referred to counter-terrorism ...
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69 READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays