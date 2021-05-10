Pakistan: Gunmen kill 3 troops, wound 5 in twin attacks

The first attack took place in Quetta.

Gunmen in two separate attacks ambushed vehicles carrying paramilitary troops in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three soldiers and wounding five others before fleeing, the military said Sunday night.

The first attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province and it killed three soldiers and wounded another, the military said in a statement.

It said four soldiers were also wounded when gunmen “targeted soldiers patrolling” in the district of Turbat along the border with Iran.

No one claimed responsibility for the twin attacks and the military provided no further details.