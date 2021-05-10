- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan: Gunmen kill 3 troops, wound 5 in twin attacks
The first attack took place in Quetta.
Gunmen in two separate attacks ambushed vehicles carrying paramilitary troops in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three soldiers and wounding five others before fleeing, the military said Sunday night.
The first attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province and it killed three soldiers and wounded another, the military said in a statement.
It said four soldiers were also wounded when gunmen “targeted soldiers patrolling” in the district of Turbat along the border with Iran.
No one claimed responsibility for the twin attacks and the military provided no further details.
-
Rest of Asia
UAE, Saudi saved Pakistan from default on...
They provided financial support as well as oil on deferred payments,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market
Two supermarket staff members were among those injured. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China: Leopard on the loose after zoo escape
The safari park only reported the missing leopards and alerted the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid cases dip from peak, calls for...
The ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid cases dip from peak, calls for...
The ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market
Two supermarket staff members were among those injured. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50%...
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban declare 3-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid...
The latest offer comes after the government blamed the Taleban for... READ MORE