Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates

Tarin, who unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 a day earlier, will present the PTI-led government’s fourth budget.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin set to present budget for financial year 2021-22 in the National Assembly today at 3pm (UAE time).

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet and approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.

Here are the latest updates from fiscal 2021-22 budget (UAE local time):

3:28pm

Customs duty reduced from 11% to 3%; GST rates are also being reduced

3:25pm

Country's $16 billion foreign exchange reserves are good enough for more than three months of imports

3:20pm

Per capita income has been raised up to 15 per cent

2:58pm

The government may earmark funds for Covid-19 to procure more vaccines in the upcoming year. According to a government statement, it has spent $250m for procuring vaccines in FY21 and the upcoming budget will see an enhanced amount for this purpose.

2:57pm

The construction sector is expected to grow at 8.3 per cent in fiscal year 2021-22.

2:55pm

6.5 per cent and 6.2 per cent growth targets set for the industrial and manufacturing sectors, respectively, in fiscal year 2021-22.

2:51pm

According to the budget 2021-22 document, the GDP growth rate has been set at 5 per cent while 2.2 per cent target is set for important crops.

2:37pm

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser is expected to chair budget session and will invite Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to present Finance Bill for financial year 2021-22.

2:35pm

Members National Assembly and Ministers arriving at the Parliament House, starting at 3pm UAE time.

2:15pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down proposal to impose tax on Internet usage and said Internet should be considered a basic requirement.

2:10pm

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said all economic indicators were positive and such political and economic stability was only possible due to confidence of people and institutions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

2:05pm

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the budget would be austerity-oriented and public-friendly and efforts would be made to put minimum burden on the common man. More taxes are likely to be imposed on smartphones.

2:02pm

2pm

The cabinet has approved 10 per cent hike in salaries for federal government employees and pensioners for the fiscal year 2021-22, starting July 1.

1:56pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan said budget 2021-22 will have 'pleasant surprise elements' and ease inflationary pressure on common man

1:55pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament House to attend budget session

1:50pm

1:50pm

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is expected to announce incentives to the IT sector and export-oriented industries as he said Pakistan will focus more towards value-added exports

Pakistan sets 4.8% GDP target for 2021-2022 fiscal

The government is targeting a GDP growth of 4.8 per cent for fiscal year 2021-22, compared to 3.94 per cent achieved in 2020-21; and if achieved, this will be the highest GDP growth since 2018-19.

The cabinet has approved 10 per cent hike in salaries for federal government employees for fiscal year 2021-22, starting from July 1.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that all of Pakistan's economic indicators were positive, adding that the country was moving towards economic stability after a long time.

"The country's people and institutions have full faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan which has made economic and political stability possible," he said.

The minister also urged thbe opposition to treat accountability and reforms separately, and take part in talks on electoral and judicial reforms.

Key fiscal targets

The overall outlay of the budget is expected at Rs8 trillion with an expected fiscal deficit of 5.5 per cent to 6pc of GDP for FY22 compared to an estimated deficit of 6pc of GDP during FY21.

The revenue collection target for FBR has been set at Rs5.8tr for FY22, which will be lower than IMF’s target of Rs6tr. Still, the target seems to be ambitious, as it is likely to be 23pc higher compared to the estimated collection of Rs4.7tr in FY20-21.

Additional revenue measures worth Rs350 billion are also expected.

The non-tax collection target will be set at Rs1.42 trillion.

For FY22, the government is expected to earmark Rs900 billion for federal PSDP, an increase of 38pc from the previous budget. A key element is total development outlay, which includes provincial spending. It is expected that the government will set a provincial spending target of Rs1 trillion, taking the total development outlay to Rs1.9t compared to last year’s budgeted outlay of Rs1.3 trillion (up 44pc).

Government is likely to set mark-up interest and defence expenditure targets at Rs3.1 trillion and Rs1.4 trillion, up 4 per cent and 9 per cent from last year’s budget, respectively.

The government also intends to increase salaries and pensions by 15-20pc.

The fiscal deficit is expected to be around Rs2.9 trillion in FY22 which could be 5.6pc of the GDP.

For subsidies, the government is expected to set a target of Rs530 billion for FY22.

The current account deficit for FY22 is projected to be around $2.3 billion which would be less than 1 per cent of the GDP.

The cotton bales output expected for FY22 would be around 10.5m bales.

