Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Pakistan blocks social media apps temporarily on security grounds

Reuters/Islamabad
Filed on April 16, 2021 | Last updated on April 16, 2021 at 12.01 pm

Pakistan internet users encountered difficulty accessing apps including Whatsapp, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Friday morning.

Pakistan blocked multiple social media apps temporarily on security grounds on Friday amid a crackdown against a violent militant group, officials said.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” a senior telecommunications authority official told Reuters, without specifying which social media.

Don't miss:

New rules for Pakistan travel, must download this app

Pakistan internet users encountered difficulty accessing apps including Whatsapp, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter from late on Friday morning.

Pakistan said this week it would outlaw the militant group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TGLP) and the arrest of its leader this week sparked major nationwide protests.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201230&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201239972&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 