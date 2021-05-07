Pakistan and Saudi Arabia set to sign major deals during Imran Khan's visit

Pakistani PM to begin official visit to Saudi Friday evening.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign major deals worth billions of dollars in defence, energy and information technology sectors during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the kingdom starting on Friday, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his three-day Saudi Arabia official visit later in the evening and attend a reception that will be attended by top Saudi government officials.

He is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss latest developments in the region.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials are also part of the official delegation.

"Saudi Arabia and Pakistani relations are economically significant and the Prime Minister's visit will further strengthen the bilateral relations," Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment, said on Friday.

Several Pakistani prisoners in Saudi to be released

He said millions of Pakistanis have been working in Saudi Arabia, who comprise a major share in foreign remittances.

"Saudi Arabia has played a major role whenever Pakistan needed them. The improvement in relations will serve as a buffer for Pakistan’s balance of payments," Tariq told Khaleej Times.

He added that major deals are expected to be signed in defence, energy, renewable and IT sectors.

"The government has already provided incentives for the energy sector while significant ground work has also been undertaken for a multi-billion refinery in Balochistan," he said.

Moreover, there has been work going on in the renewable energy sector as well, he added.

