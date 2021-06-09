Pakistan administers 10M doses as Covid cases decline
Health authorities plan to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year
Pakistan has administered 10 million vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases and deaths steadily decline in the country.
Asad Umar, minister for planning and development, announced the milestone in a televised ceremony on Wednesday. He asked people to get themselves vaccinated to return to a normal life, adding that around 300,000 people were registering themselves for vaccination against Covid-19 on a daily basis.
About 300,000 to 350,000 were getting vaccinated against coronavirus on a daily basis, he added.
Umar said that the authorities aimed to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year.
“The threat of Covid-19 is still not over,” the minister warned. “There are still about 3,000 people in critical care because of Covid-19. We have to be very careful as there are businesses still being affected by it.”
From the beginning of its campaign in March up to Wednesday, Pakistan counts more than 2.5 million people fully vaccinated and more than 4.7 million partially vaccinated.
Pakistan is now seeing a single-day coronavirus positivity rate of about 2.5 per cent, compared to more than 11 per cent in April.
It reported 77 Covid-19 deaths and 1,118 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Pakistan has registered a total of 936,131 cases and 21,453 deaths in the pandemic.
-
