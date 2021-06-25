Pakistan: 5 dead as assailants ambush security forces
No one has claimed responsibility.
Assailants ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in southwestern Pakistan, killing five of them before fleeing the scene, the military said Friday.
In a statement, it said troops also returned fire and a search operation was underway for the assailants near the scene in Sibi, a district in the insurgency-wracked Balochistan province.
No one claimed responsibility. But militants and separatists often attack security workers in Balochistan, which has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups.
The Pakistani Taleban and Daesh also have a presence there.
