Pakistan: 5 dead as assailants ambush security forces

No one has claimed responsibility.

Assailants ambushed security forces patrolling a remote district in southwestern Pakistan, killing five of them before fleeing the scene, the military said Friday.

In a statement, it said troops also returned fire and a search operation was underway for the assailants near the scene in Sibi, a district in the insurgency-wracked Balochistan province.

No one claimed responsibility. But militants and separatists often attack security workers in Balochistan, which has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups.

The Pakistani Taleban and Daesh also have a presence there.