Pakistan: 19 killed, 50 others injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns on highway
The accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province.
A speeding bus carrying pilgrims overturned on a highway in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 50 others, police said.
The accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Baluchistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said. Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital, he added.
The pilgrims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighbouring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint when the driver lost control on a sharp turn and the bus overturned, he said.
Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.
