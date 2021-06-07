Pakistan: 17 of the worst train accidents over the years
At least 40 died in a train crash on Monday in the Ghotki district in Sindh.
Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early on Monday, killing at least 40 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage.
The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner in Ghotki.
Here are some of the major train accidents that have occurred in Pakistan over the years :
2020: Nineteen people die when a train collides with a passenger bus near Sindh’s Rohri
2019: Over 70 people die in a fiery explosion on a moving train near Rahim Yar Khan Punjab
2019: A Quetta-bound train collides with a cargo train near Sadiqabad in Punjab, killing 24
2016: Two trains collide at Karachi’s Landhi railway station, killing 22 people
2015: At least 20 people die when three carriages of a special train fall into a canal
2015: Twenty people lose their lives when the Jaffar Express goes off tracks near Aab-e-Gum in Balochistan.
2013: Fourteen members of an extended family die when a speeding train hits a motorcycle rickshaw near Khanpur village, about 50 km from Gujranwala
2007: Fifty people die in a derailment incident near the town of Mehrabpur in Sindh
2005: At least 110 people perish after the Quetta Express is hit from behind at Ghotki station by the Karachi Express which had missed a signal
1997: Fourteen people die after six cars of a Karachi-bound passenger train derail after it had failed to stop at a junction
1992: Forty-four people die at the Ghotki railway station after a passenger train rams into the back of a freight train
1991: The Karachi-Lahore-Islamabad express train slams into a freight train in Ghotki, 400 miles north of Karachi, killing 100 people
1990: Around 350 people die in a train accident at Sangi village, some 15km from Sukkur.
1987: Twenty-eight people die when a bus collides with a train near the city of Moro, about 200 miles north of Karachi
1969: Over 80 people die in an accident at Liaqatpur
1954: An accident at Jhang Shahi kills at least 60
1953: Some 200 people die in a railway accident at Jhampeer
